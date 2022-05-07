Pro-abortion “activists” have gathered in a residential area in which they believe a Supreme Court Justice lives. It is believed to be the home of Justice Brett Kavanaugh. The crowd grew and traffic in the area was having trouble getting through, prompting law enforcement to arrive.

According to Tweets from Daily Signal’s Douglas Blair:

The marchers have made it to what appears to be Justice Kavanaugh’s house. pic.twitter.com/c5YJMULMv7 — Douglas Blair (@DouglasKBlair) May 8, 2022

The energy is markedly more negative outside Kavanaugh’s house. The anger has become much more palpable than outside any other justices’ house. pic.twitter.com/zY2OY34hcA — Douglas Blair (@DouglasKBlair) May 8, 2022

Protest is evaporating. At least 5 coo cars showed up and protestors bailed. pic.twitter.com/W7YtTBuUfp — Douglas Blair (@DouglasKBlair) May 8, 2022

Protestors arguing with cops. They say arrests might start happening soon. pic.twitter.com/lUPHUMwdZ7 — Douglas Blair (@DouglasKBlair) May 8, 2022

Protest couldn’t survive after the police showed up. They’ve called it a night. pic.twitter.com/RTdArsSg1h — Douglas Blair (@DouglasKBlair) May 8, 2022

Ever since a leak of a draft of the majority opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade, abortion-proponents have gone completely unhinged. They’ve threatened to protest anywhere they can get traction, including churches, courthouses, and busy city streets.

