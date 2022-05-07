The Biden Regime has a new warning for those of us who survived the winter of “severe illness and death”: A new wave of Covid is coming this fall… just in time for the midterm elections. Without offering up any new data, a senior Biden Administration official on Friday projected 100 million Americans – or approximately 1/3 of the population – could get infected with Covid this fall/early winter if Congress doesn’t provide more funding for vaccines and treatment. And several so-called ‘experts’ agreed that a major Covid wave is around the corner because of waning immunity from Covid vaccines. The Washington Post reported : TRENDING: EXCLUSIVE: WHO Propaganda Outlet from France Attacks Gateway Pundit Reporting and Dr. Li Who Claims COVID Was Created in a Lab and Released Intentionally by China The Biden administration is warning the United States could see 100 million coronavirus infections and a potentially significant wave of deaths this fall and winter, driven by new omicron subvariants that have shown a remarkable ability to escape immunity. The projection, made Friday by a senior administration official during a background briefing as the nation approaches a covid death toll of 1 million, is part of a broader push to […]

Read the whole story at www.thegatewaypundit.com

We Often Feel Like David Taking on Giants Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses. Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way. We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page, PayPal, or our brand new GiveSendGo page. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. Thank you, and God Bless! JD Rucker