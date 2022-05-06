A judge dismissed a temporary protective order against Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor Candidate Teddy Daniels on Friday. Attorneys for Daniels were not even required to present their case before the judge opted to throw it out.
“Justice was served today in a court of law. I’m going to go see my son,” Daniels told reporters outside the Wayne County Courthouse shortly after being vindicated. Daniels had been ordered to stay away from his home and forbidden from having any contact with his wife for a little over ten days. The temporary order had also given Daniels’ wife temporary custody of their child and forced Daniels to turn over his guns.
The GOP hopeful has asserted that the allegations were unfounded, and he has become the target of “political terrorism” meant to damage his campaign and reputation.
Daniels had claimed the allegations were unfounded and that he was the target of “political terrorism” meant to damage his campaign. During a Facebook livestream last week, Daniels claimed he was “swatted” on numerous occasions, which is the practice of calling in bogus threats in hopes police will show up to a residence. He also accused Rolling Stone magazine of being “closely involved with a series […]
Read the whole story at nationalfile.com
We Often Feel Like David Taking on Giants
Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses.
Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way.
We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page, PayPal, or our brand new GiveSendGo page. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance.
Thank you, and God Bless!
JD Rucker
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker