Members of what has been described as a “family-owned transgender pornography production company” have been sentenced in connection to the sexual abuse of one of the member’s children.
One of these members, Marina Volz, a biological male who identifies as a woman, has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for forcing “her” 7-year-old daughter to participate in sexual acts, Anna Slatz reported for Reduxx .
Volz, born Matthew, was arrested back in 2019 after the New Jersey Department of Child Protection became aware that Volz was creating pornography in a home where a child lives.
Following the execution of a search warrant, authorities found that the child in question had likely been exposed to sexually explicit material.
Electronic devices were subsequently seized from the property, and an examination later uncovered several sexually-explicit photos and videos of the child, Slatz reported.
The child was then removed from the premises. The child’s mother lived in Oregon during the span of the abuse.In addition to Volz, three others were arrested that were part of the pornography company, that reportedly specialized in fetish, taboo, and BDSM content.Volz, alongside trans -identified male Ashley Romero, took the young girl from her mother and had transported her to New Jersey […]
Read the whole story at thepostmillennial.com
