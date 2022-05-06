Guest post by Roger Stone
As I have said repeatedly, any assertion claim or even implication that I was aware of, involved in or condoned any illegal activity at the US Capitol on January 6 or anywhere else at any other time is categorically false.
As I have also stated, I did not attend the President’s rally on the Ellipse, did not march to the US Capitol and was not at the Capitol. To the extent that I had contact with members of the Oathkeepers, it was in connection with security for my appearance in a speech at a legally permitted event on January 5.
Speaking to a rally on January 5th I exercised my constitutional right to free speech as others exercised their rights to free assembly. Every American has a constitutional right to question the fraud and irregularities in the 2020 election results.
TRENDING: They’re Going to Get Us All Killed: Biden Regime Helped Ukraine Sink Russian Ship the Moskva – Then Leaked it to Warmongers in Liberal Media (VIDEO)
Despite the best efforts of the fake news media and corrupt Democrats to claim otherwise “Stop the Steal” was a legitimate and entirely legal effort to delay the certification […]
Read the whole story at www.thegatewaypundit.com
We Often Feel Like David Taking on Giants
Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses.
Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way.
We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page, PayPal, or our brand new GiveSendGo page. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance.
Thank you, and God Bless!
JD Rucker
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker