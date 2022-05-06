Guest post by Roger Stone

As I have said repeatedly, any assertion claim or even implication that I was aware of, involved in or condoned any illegal activity at the US Capitol on January 6 or anywhere else at any other time is categorically false.

As I have also stated, I did not attend the President’s rally on the Ellipse, did not march to the US Capitol and was not at the Capitol. To the extent that I had contact with members of the Oathkeepers, it was in connection with security for my appearance in a speech at a legally permitted event on January 5.

Speaking to a rally on January 5th I exercised my constitutional right to free speech as others exercised their rights to free assembly. Every American has a constitutional right to question the fraud and irregularities in the 2020 election results.

Despite the best efforts of the fake news media and corrupt Democrats to claim otherwise “Stop the Steal” was a legitimate and entirely legal effort to delay the certification […]