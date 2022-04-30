Santa Fe County Sheriff Actor Alec Baldwin pushed gun control Friday just months after Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed in an on set sequence in which Baldwin was holding the gun.
In a Friday Instagram post, the Boss Baby star wrote “We regulate many things in this country in the interest of public health and safety. Drugs, cars, professional licenses, etc. We need gun control reform. Now.”
Alec Baldwin did not describe the kinds of “gun control reform” that he wants to see, but he did post video in which numerous shots rang out near a South Carolina little league baseball game on Monday. The players paused when the gunfire began, looking for the source, and then ran off the field. None of the baseball players were struck by gunfire. FOX News reports that witnesses saw cars pull into the baseball parking lot, then a fight ensued and shots rang out.
Again, Baldwin did not provide any insight into the kinds of gun control laws that would stop gang-related violence or shootouts between quarreling groups of people. But he has been pushing gun control for years, including limits on the number of guns that law-abiding citizens can own.
In March 2018, Baldwin […]
Read the whole story at www.breitbart.com
