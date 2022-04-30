Disney recently stepped into a big ol’ pile of political fecal matter when it decided to stand in opposition to Florida’s “Parental Rights in Education” bill, and the stench has yet to wear off.
Videos surfaced soon after the company took its position, showing employees and higher-ups describing a not-at-all-secret gay agenda being injected into children’s entertainment. Customers weren’t happy with the news, subscriptions dropped off , and the stock value tanked .
Additionally, there’s a growing number of employees speaking out against the woke takeover.
“I am deeply saddened by what Disney has chosen to take their stand on, politically and just with their money, in general. […] You can clearly see, the magic is gone.”
“[Disney] has made it very clear that conservative Christian voices have no place visiting their parks or working at their parks.”
Jose Castillo, an employee of Disney who is running for Congress in Florida, said, “I believe the company has been hijacked by the liberal left. […] We need new leadership. Our CEO Bob Chapek, he’s supposed to be leading the company, not following the woke mob. […] But instead, what does he do? He protects the feelings of a few minority workers.”It’s clear Disney, like many […]
Read the whole story at www.louderwithcrowder.com
