Source: AP Photo/Marco Ugarte Julio has reported on and seen first-hand how overtaxed America’s border authorities are as a result of the Biden administration’s open border policies and refusal to secure the southern border with Mexico. Agents are diverted from patrols to process record-setting numbers of migrants who illegally enter the U.S., an operational decision that means the estimated number of so-called “got-aways” continues to surge. The day-to-day hardship created by the Biden administration is in addition to the White House’s indulgence of the false partisan narrative that mounted U.S. agents were whipping migrants in the Rio Grande, a Biden scandal for which the administration still refuses to apologize after ruining the heroic agents’ lives. Discontent runs throughout the ranks of America’s border agents due to President Biden and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas’ failed policies, but their border crisis is taking a toll on Mexico’s border agents too as more dangerous migrants — such as the individuals flagged in terrorist databases caught at the U.S. border — begin making their way toward America’s southern border to take advantage of the end of Title 42. Rep. Brian Mast (R-FL) is among those again ringing the alarm on the dangerous domino effect of […]

Read the whole story at townhall.com

