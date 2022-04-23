( Alex Tien , Headline USA ) Former President Donald Trump gave a powerful and inspirational keynote address at the Heritage Foundation’s annual leadership conference, Breitbart News reported .
The 45th President of the United States touched on a number of pressing topics facing the nation, but he especially gave attention to the failing economy and how climate change activists have been allowed to destroy the potentially dominant American economy.
“One of the most urgent tasks not only for our movement but for our country is to decisively defeat the Climate Hysteria Hoax,” said Trump.
“The deranged ideology of the Green New Deal is a massive self-inflicted economic wound,” the president stated. “It is helping fuel runaway inflation . It is causing the cost of food, cars, housing, and raising a family to skyrocket.”
Trump pointed out how not utilizing our own resources makes the United States unnecessarily dependent on other nations, even those who are not friendly to America.
“[We’re] at the mercy of Iran, Russia, Venezuela, and other hostile foreign nations—all while we are sitting on oceans of liquid gold right under our feet,” he said.Trump continued and said how even though climate hoaxsters have raised alarm bells and panicked about the […]
Read the whole story at headlineusa.com
