A recent confrontation between Tesla founder/CEO Elon Musk and billionaire climate hoaxer and vaccine scientist Bill Gates was confirmed to be real by Musk last night.

In a tweet on Friday, Twitter user Whole Mars Catalogue shared screenshots of a text message thread on Twitter and asked Elon Musk if they were real.

“Yeah, but I didn’t leak it to NYT. They must have got it through friends of friends.”, replied Musk.

He must have been talking about the FBI, known to collude with fake news outlets like The New York Times .

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that the FBI raided the homes of Project veritas reporters and James O’Keefe looking for Ashley Biden’s diary, then supplied private documents to the NYT.According to the messages, Musk sent Bill Gates a text asking, “Do you still have a half-billion dollar short position against Tesla?”“Sorry to say I haven’t closed it out,” Gates responded. He also added, “I would like to discuss philanthropy possibilities.” Musk told Gates to pound sand. He replied, “Sorry, but I […]