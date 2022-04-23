One of the most talented vaccine creators in the world has warned that the coming onslaught of Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) “vaccine” injuries and deaths will be so large that a total collapse of the health system is inevitable.
Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche, who used to work as a senior program manager at the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI), warned listeners in a “Message to Austria” regarding that country’s lockdown measures that the true fight for health is in not getting vaccinated.
Last year, as you may recall, Vanden Bossche stated publicly that trying to vaccinate people in the midst of a “pandemic” is about the worst thing you can do if stopping the spread is truly your goal.
“We need to help them as much as we can because they will need extensive treatment, in many cases,” Vanden Bossche said about the “fully vaccinated” who have no idea what will soon become of them.
The number of fully jabbed requiring hospitalization, he further warned, “is now steadily increasing” with no end in sight.
“Whereas more and more, with training of the innate immune system, with more exposure to the virus, more and more non-vaccinated people get protected,” he further explained.
“This will lead inevitably – and I am not a doomsday preacher – but this will inevitably lead to a collapse of our health system. It cannot be otherwise.”
COVID “vaccines” actually suppress innate immunity, leaving the body more prone to diseases
Contrary to what is widely claimed, injecting these poisons into human bodies does not promote strengthened immunity. In fact, the jabs are suppressing innate immunity, which is required for generalized protection against disease.
Man-made chemical cocktails, in this case experimental in nature, “cannot substitute” for innate immunity, Vanden Bossche stressed, nor do they contribute to so-called “herd immunity.”
With this in mind, it is especially egregious to inject children with the stuff since their “innate immunity can easily be suppressed by vaccinal antibodies,” Vanden Bossche warned.
“[Their] antibodies are so young and so naïve that they can easily be outcompeted by vaccinal antibodies,” he added.
This is actually true for all vaccines, which compete against and usually defeat innate immunity, leaving a person prone to autoimmune disorders and other problems throughout his life.
The fact that children have a zero percent risk of dying from the Fauci Flu, or even showing symptoms of infections, makes the jab push on them even more nefarious. How many vaccinated children will now suffer a lifetime of health problems due to getting injected?
In Vanden Bossche’s view, jabbing children with these biological agents “is an absolute no go!”
“We cannot vaccinate our children with these vaccines,” he says.
Adults are similarly damaged by the shots, which likewise suppress adult immunity. Depending on a person’s age and existing health status, getting shot could mean a death sentence, even if it does not happen immediately.
And the “booster” shots? Vanden Bossche called the concept “absolutely insane” during a recent presentation, further calling them dangerous nonsense that “should not be done!”
Those who remain unvaccinated should stay that way no matter what, Vanden Bossche said. They more than likely already possess immunity to whatever it is that is circulating under the name of covid, and any interference with that via an injection will likely trigger health problems.
“Very importantly, all are protected,” Vanden Bossche said about the unvaccinated. “They all are still protected against severe disease and the majority of them will be protected against very mild or moderate disease.” COVID, he added, “is not a disease of healthy people.”
“People who are in good health have a healthy innate immune system that can deal with a number of respiratory viruses without any problem,” he said.
The latest news about Chinese Virus injections can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.
Sources include:
Too Few Are Telling the Truth
Not long ago, conservative media was not beholden to anyone. Today, most sites are stuck on the Big Tech gravy train.
I’ll keep this short. The rise of Pandemic Panic Theater, massive voter fraud, and other “taboo” topics have neutered a majority of conservative news sites. You’ll notice they are very careful about what topics they tackle. Sure, they’ll attack Critical Race Theory, Antifa, and the Biden-Harris regime, but you won’t see them going after George Soros, Bill Gates, the World Economic Forum, or the Deep State, among others.
The reason is simple. They are beholden to Big Tech, and Big Tech doesn’t allow certain topics to be discussed or they’ll cut you off. Far too many conservative news outlets rely on Google, Facebook, and Twitter for the bulk of their traffic. They depend on big checks from Google ads to keep the sites running. I don’t necessarily hold it against them. We all do what we need to do to survive. I just wish more would do like we have, which is to cut out Big Tech altogether.
We don’t get Google checks. We don’t have Facebook or Twitter buttons on our stories. We don’t have a YouTube Channel (banned), and Instagram profile (never made one), or a TikTok (no thanks, CCO). We’re not perfect, but we’re doing everything we can to not owe anything to anyone… other than our readers. We owe YOU the truth. We owe YOU the facts that others won’t reveal about topics that others won’t tackle. And we owe America, this great land that allows us to take hold of these opportunities.
Like I said, I don’t hold other conservative sites under too much scrutiny over their choices. It’s easy for people to point fingers when we’re not the ones paying their bills or supporting their families. I just wish there were more who would break away. Today, only a handful of other major conservative news outlets have broken away from the Big Tech teat. Of course, we need help.
The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring proper news and opinions to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal or Bitcoin as well.
Our network is currently comprised of nine sites:
- NOQ Report
- Conservative Playlist
- Truth. Based. Media.
- Freedom First Network
- Based Underground
- Uncanceled News
- American Conservative Movement
- Conservative Playbook
- Our Gold Guy
We are also building partnerships with great conservative sites like The Liberty Daily and The Epoch Times to advance the message as loudly as possible, and we’re always looking for others with which to partner.
Also, we could use contributions of content. If you write or want to start writing and you share our patriotic, conservative, America First ideology, contact us. The contact form on this and all pages on the site goes directly to me.
Some of our content is spread across multiple sites. Other pieces of content are unique. We write most of what we post but we also draw from those willing to allow us to share their quality articles, videos, and podcasts. We collect the best content from fellow conservative sites that give us permission to republish them. We’re not ego-driven; I’d much rather post a properly attributed story written by experts like Dr. Joseph Mercola or Natural News than rewrite it like so many outlets like to do. We’re not here to take credit. We’re here to spread the truth.
While donations are the best way to help, you can also support us by buying through our sponsors:
- MyPillow: Use promo code “NOQ” to get up to 66% off AND you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.
- Freedom Phone: Use promo code “MAGA” and get $50 off AND you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.
- OurGoldGuy: Tell them we sent you in your request to buy gold and it will help us… AND (wait for it) you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.
We know we could make a lot more money if we sold out like so many “conservative” publications out there. You won’t find Google ads on our site for a reason. Yes, they’re lucrative, but I don’t like getting paid by minions of Satan (I don’t like Google very much if you couldn’t tell).
Time is short. As the world spirals towards The Great Reset, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Our promise is this: We will never sell out America. If that means we’re going to struggle for a while or even indefinitely, so be it. Integrity first. Truth first. America first.
Thank you and God Bless,
JD Rucker
Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker
To be clear (the article is not on this one point), while most vaccines use an actual pathogen (inactivated or diminished) so that your body mounts a natural defense against an actual pathogenic invader, this is NOT the case with the mRNA (Pfizer and Moderna) and DNA (J&J) jabs. They do not contain the pathogen. They do not cause your body to produce an immune response against a pathogen. that is why they do not impart immunity – they teach your cells how to create bad proteins, forcing your body to mount an autoimmune response against your misbehaving cells. The promise was that this would create a cross-immunity to the real pathogen if it ever was encountered. It does not. In fact this ‘teach your body to make bad proteins’ mechanism is what is causing the body to curtail (suppress) its natural immune responses overall – because the body is designed to NOT act in an autoimmune nature and is quick to try to correct that. (The alternative would be everyone having serious autoimmune disorders from an overactive and misdirected immune response).
If we do not immediately end the use of mRNA and DNA “vaccines” we will not only overwhelm our healthcare system, we will wipe out a significant part of the human race. For those who are into their 4th and 5th jabs…it may already be too late.