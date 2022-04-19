Source: AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana Jack Dorsey, co-founder and former CEO of Twitter, claimed on Monday he saw CNN trying “to create conflict and film it” while covering the protests and riots in Ferguson, Missouri in the aftermath of the officer-involved shooting of Michael Brown. Dorsey made the comment when responding to Brain Stelter, CNN’s chief media correspondent, posting an article from the Washington Post about how Fox News host Tucker Carlson is always selling the same thing, “He’s selling doubt…” “[A]nd you all are selling hope?” Dorsey replied. and you all are selling hope? — jack?? (@jack) April 19, 2022 Stelter said he would like to interview Dorsey about the subject because “this topic deserves long form.” It appears Dorsey won’t be accepting the offer anytime soon since Dorsey responded to someone else how he knows CNN “sometimes sell false news” because “I know this from being on the streets of Ferguson during the protests and watching them try to create conflict and film it causing the protestors to chant ‘f*ck CNN.'” I know this from being on the streets of Ferguson during the protests and watching them try to create conflict and film it causing the protestors to chant […]

