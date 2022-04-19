<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

At this point, only God can prevent massive food shortages from hitting the United States in the near future. We knew things were bad when even Joe Biden’s handlers instructed him to warn the world last month that we would all be experiencing food shortages soon. Now, it seems to be a foregone conclusion.

I hate to be the bearer of bad news but we’re in the middle of a perfect storm of events that will lead to even higher prices and extreme food scarcity. The stage was set by Pandemic Panic Theater. The Ukraine-Russia war made things much worse as fertilizer and grain exports from the region have dried up. Add in the bird flu, the Biden regime’s destructive economic policies, supply chain issues that existed long before the Russian invasion, drought across farmland on the west coast, and fewer workers engaged in producing food in America and all of a sudden it seems as if widespread food shortages could come as soon as later this year.

On the latest episode of The Midnight Sentinel with JD Rucker, I dove into this notion as both a warning as well as a call to action. In nearly every situation, I call on people to work together to fix the problems we face. Protests, pressuring politicians for legislation, lawsuits, and even civil disobedience when appropriate are all in our Fix-This-Nation Toolbox. Unfortunately, nothing in our toolbox can fix the economic turmoil we’re facing. We can make improvements, but these will be incremental and futile.

Think of it like using a fire extinguisher. With nearly every problem our nation faces at any given moment, we can treat it like a small fire on our stove. All we need to do is get a political fire extinguisher in the form of protests, legislation, lawsuits, or civil disobedience and we can put out the fire before it spreads. What we’re facing today is like facing an entire house on fire. A fire extinguisher will not put out that size of a blaze.

For the first time in my life, I’m actually calling for people to take extreme action for the sake of self-preservation. I’ve never been the kind of guy who heads to the hills, lives off-grid, and hunts for my food on secluded land. Today, I sort of wish I was that guy. But considering my situation, like millions of other Americans, keeps me attached to an urban or suburban life, I’m forced to take other measures to protect my family from what’s to come.

Now’s the time to get as prepared as possible and to spread the word before it’s too late.

Over the last year, I’ve been “prepping” for what could possibly happen. I was hoping for the best but planning or the worst and it appears the worst is just around the corner. We are going to face the types of food shortages on a scale very few living Americans have seen before. And considering how fragile many have become in America, it’s not going to cause a majority to roll up their sleeves and try to fix it. The vast majority will rant, beg, and either fall in line with being beholden to government or rebel against society and participate in mass chaos.

In other words, economic collapse and societal collapse seem to be near. The only question is which will happen first.

The reason I’m encouraging as many people as possible to start prepping for what’s to come is not simply to ring the alarm bell. I’m being selfish. I want as many of my friends, family, and neighbors as possible to refrain from being beholden to government or participating in burning it all down. We’ll need people who have the resources to fight if necessary or to rebuild if it comes to that. For that to happen, we need as many fellow Americans as possible to be self-sufficient. That means prepping now.

It’s no secret that one of our sponsors is a top emergency supplies provider. I want to make certain everyone is aware that I was recommending them and prepping long before I took them on as a sponsor. In fact, it’s because I was already recommending them that they sponsored us in the first place. The way we figured it, if I’m going to tell people get prepped, I might as well make a little money from it. While it’s not a major source of revenue for my family, every bit helps.

Please check them out.

We must assume that the current trajectory of the country and the world is one that will lead to collapse of some sort very soon. It could be years, but it seems much more likely to be months or even weeks away before we start seeing lifestyle-changing events. The empty shelves and higher prices that we’re already seeing today will seem like the “good ol’ days” when the real shortages strike. As a nation, we are simply not prepared to handle such things on an emotional level.

If snowflakes are willing to get violent over someone wearing a MAGA hat and if they’re willing to burn down city blocks when police shoot dangerous criminals, how do you think they’re going to react when actual bad events happen to them? They’re going to take the very bad situations we’re going to see in the near future and they’re going to make things worse.

I absolutely abhor being a “Chicken Little” or a fearmonger. I railed against those who were buying two year’s worth of toilet paper in the spring of 2020. I laughed at people who were threatening to leave the country because of Donald Trump’s mean Tweets. I didn’t get off the grid ahead of Y2K and I wasn’t converting my portfolio to precious metals after Obamacare passed. But today, I’m seeing the writing on the wall, and it’s saying very clearly the food shortages and chaos that will soon engulf the world means we need to get ready now.

There’s no need to panic, not because it wouldn’t be justified but because it wouldn’t be productive. Now’s the time to get as prepared as possible and to spread the word before it’s too late.

Image by Peter H from Pixabay.

New Conservative Network Seeks Crowdfunding Help They say we have to go big or go home. We’re trying to go big and bring the patriotic truth the the nation, but we need help. Readers may or may not realize that over the past year, we’ve been bringing more conservative news and opinion outlets under our wing. Don’t take our expansion as a sign of riches; all of the “acquisitions” have been through sweat and promises of greater things to come for all involved. As a result, we’ve been able to bring together several independent media sites under a unified vision of preventing America from succumbing to the progressive, “woke,” Neo-Marxist ideologies that are spreading like wildfire across America. The slow and steady reopening of America is revealing there was a lot more economic hardship brought about from the Covd-19 lockdowns than most realize. While we continue to hope advertising dollars on the sites go up, it’s simply not enough to do things the right way. We are currently experiencing a gap between revenue and expenses that cannot be overcome by click-ads and MyPillow promos alone (promo code “NOQ” by the way). To overcome our revenue gap and keep these sites running, our needs fluctuate between $3000-$7000 per month. In other words, we’re in the red and hemorrhaging. The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring the truth to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn