Washington Post reporter Taylor Lorenz doxxed the woman behind the popular "Libs of Tik Tok" account Tuesday. In the story titled "Meet the woman behind Libs of TikTok, secretly fueling the right's outrage machine" on the platform owned by billionaire Jeff Bezos, Lorenz named the account founder against her will. Libs of Tik Tok has been exposing the Left and gained a massive following just by simply sharing videos crazy Leftists posted on the Chinese-owned app, TikTok, and beyond. Lorenz, who tearfully complained about online harassment against women just weeks before, defended her own harassment on Twitter: "The woman behind Libs of TikTok is an influencer who knows she operates a powerful online media brand. She's threatened copycats with takedowns (see below), filed a trademark for the name, and inked partnerships w/ other right wing media co," Lorenz tweeted. "Lots of convo about the 'harm' of covering a powerful online figure, but not much abt the harm done to the average LGBTQ+ ppl the acct seeks to drive out of schools and […]

