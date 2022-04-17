The squad, reportedly called Da Bai -“Big White” – have been filmed on video carrying assault rifles, and attacking residents with weapons. Some of the footage was posted to the Chinese social media site Weibo. Just happened in Shanghai, China. Big White are so powerful, in every aspect. pic.twitter.com/U5MYisoEdW — Eventful China 中国事多 (@Eventful_China) April 17, 2022 Big White police carried AR15 like rifle across the residents. #ResidentEvil pic.twitter.com/jUQZvcvrg6 — Eventful China 中国事多 (@Eventful_China) April 17, 2022 China: Big White é um apelido dado aos troopers médicos ou voluntários covid usando uniformes de proteção de corpo inteiro. Muitos dos Big Whites já provaram o sabor do poder e nem querem que o covid acabe. pic.twitter.com/gtMCAMceP7 China has brought in the military to quell unrest over the lockdowns. Do not forget to disinfect your guns before you fire on the people Big White. pic.twitter.com/z84To4NS5y — WidsomSearch (@BeDoctorLee) April 15, 2022 China has armed “Da Bai” (Big White) c0vid patrol. They feel very special and have license to commit atrocities — separate families, isolate you indefinitely and execute […]

Read the whole story at valiantnews.com

New Conservative Network Seeks Crowdfunding Help

They say we have to go big or go home. We’re trying to go big and bring the patriotic truth the the nation, but we need help.

Readers may or may not realize that over the past year, we’ve been bringing more conservative news and opinion outlets under our wing. Don’t take our expansion as a sign of riches; all of the “acquisitions” have been through sweat and promises of greater things to come for all involved. As a result, we’ve been able to bring together several independent media sites under a unified vision of preventing America from succumbing to the progressive, “woke,” Neo-Marxist ideologies that are spreading like wildfire across America.

The slow and steady reopening of America is revealing there was a lot more economic hardship brought about from the Covd-19 lockdowns than most realize. While we continue to hope advertising dollars on the sites go up, it’s simply not enough to do things the right way. We are currently experiencing a gap between revenue and expenses that cannot be overcome by click-ads and MyPillow promos alone (promo code “NOQ” by the way).

To overcome our revenue gap and keep these sites running, our needs fluctuate between $3000-$7000 per month. In other words, we’re in the red and hemorrhaging.

The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring the truth to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going.

Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn