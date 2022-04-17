AP Photo/Seth Wenig At 5 p.m. ET on Sunday afternoon, I did a Google search for Frank James, who shot ten people on the subway in Brooklyn on Tuesday. There was a grand total of one news story posted about this crime on Sunday, a “what you need to know” video from WPXI in Pittsburgh. Before that, there were three articles posted Saturday, one by a site called Complex , one from the UK’s Daily Mail , and a New York Post article . These were sparse results for a mass shooting in the nation’s largest city less than a week ago, but they weren’t surprising: when a story doesn’t fit the establishment media narrative, it tends to disappear quickly. Remember Darrell Brooks, Jr.? On November 21, 2021, he plowed his car through the Waukesha Christmas Parade in Wisconsin, murdering six people and injuring 61. Remember Noah Green? On April 2, 2021, he rammed his car into a barricade at the U.S. Capitol, murdering one person and injuring another. You don’t hear very much about them nowadays, because their cases don’t fit the media narrative, either. Brooks, Green, and James shared the same ideology: they were all black nationalists who hated […]

