Violent riots have been ongoing in Sweden for several days after a right-wing politician said he was going to burn the Quran and soak it in “pork blood.” At least 16 police officers have already been injured and four police vehicles were set on fire, according to a report from the BBC . Sometimes a picture says more than a thousand words… #retardants #sweden #DefendDemocracy #upplopp #unaccepted pic.twitter.com/bzcKTSJ4Ka — Retarded Apes club (@Gertproject) April 17, 2022 The political party, Stram Kurs, which translates to “Hard Line,” had intended to conduct the demonstration in Landskrona on Thursday, but it was moved to Malmo after rioters began lighting cars of fire and engaging in violence. “Local police said in a statement that they fired warning shots after coming under attack and three people were apparently hit by ricochets,” BBC reports. Lesson if you induct people from terrorist nations they will even make your nation the same. #Sweden #swedenriots ���� pic.twitter.com/8JBnxTQLHC — Research Wing (@ResearchWing) April 17, 2022 People of the “religion of peace” are rioting in Sweden. pic.twitter.com/nZOcXR4626 — Sir Eric The Cat (@CatNamedEric) April 17, 2022 The riots continued through the weekend. Some of the videos coming out Sweden are […]

Read the whole story at www.thegatewaypundit.com

