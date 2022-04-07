Adam Kinzinger, the RINO that presents himself as a “principled” conservative, pretends that he has a national constituency, a group of people that are very much in support of him fighting conservatives rather than Democrats and waging what looks like holy war on the bad orange man. But is there really such a constituency for Kinzinger the RINO? No, not really. Republicans want to elect a winner that will fight for them, not some loser RINO that only ever punches right. So much could be seen when Kinzinger tried appearing on a live stream event at Georgetown University. Under ten people tuned in to watch and a chunk of them were America First patriots just watching as a joke. That little detail comes from Alex Brueswitz, who’s all aboard the Trump Train and a noted America First activist; according to him, total viewership was just 7 people, including him and a friend, so really only 5 people wanted to watch Kinzinger the RINO. It’s not surprising; who wants to watch some full of himself peacock strut around while bemoaning how terrible all the people he was elected to work with are and never striking back againt the America-destroying ideologues on the […]

Read the whole story at thebluestateconservative.com

