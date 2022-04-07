The Speaker of the House has been infected with Covid-19 despite being “fully vaccinated and boosted.” It’s unclear if Nancy Pelosi has received one or two booster shots, but her status and age qualify her for the fourth booster shots which were made available for people over 50 earlier this month.

According to Just The News:

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in quarantine, according to an announcement from her office on Thursday morning.

The speaker’s deputy chief of staff, Drew Hammill, announced Pelosi’s positive test on Twitter, writing, “After testing negative this week, Speaker Pelosi received a positive test result for COVID-19 and is currently asymptomatic. The Speaker is fully vaccinated and boosted.”

The 82-year-old California Democrat is the latest Washington politico to test positive in recent days. Earlier this week Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and an aide to Vice President Kamala Harris have also tested positive.

Whether she has been triple- or quadruple-jabbed, the reality remains the same. The vaccines have been a complete failure at preventing the spread of Covid-19 and may be contributing to the continued spread of the disease, according to some scientists. There has been a string of Covid infections popping up among prominent figures in Washington DC, including Barack Obama, Jen Psaki, and several on Capitol Hill, including Pelosi.

