On Wednesday, the Associated Press reported that “NextEra Energy subsidiary ESI Energy pleaded guilty to three counts of violating the Migratory Bird Treaty Act” in federal court. The company was charged for the deaths of eagles at its wind farms in Wyoming and New Mexico. NextEra and ESI were also responsible for harming eagles across eight different states, the AP reported: In addition to those deaths, golden and bald eagles were killed at wind farms affiliated with ESI and NextEra since 2012 in eight states, prosecutors said: Wyoming, California, New Mexico, North Dakota, Colorado, Michigan, Arizona and Illinois. The birds are killed when they fly into the blades of wind turbines. Some ESI turbines killed multiple eagles, prosecutors said. As a result of their admission of guilt, ESI will have to pay a fine of $8 million and spend $27 million on projects designed to increase safety for eagles and other birds around the wind farms in the aforementioned states over the next five-year probationary period.

Read the whole story at www.dailywire.com

