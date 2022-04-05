If you’ve been feeling some pain at the pump in recent weeks, you’re not alone. Gas prices are up around the world, and in the US they recently reached a new all-time-high, breaking a record set back in 2008.

There are multiple reasons for the high prices, some of which are more obvious than others. The Fed’s money printing and the Russia-Ukraine conflict are some of the more recent and widely known factors. But there are many other factors that don’t get as much attention because they don’t change as much, such as strict regulations on oil and gas production, hefty fuel taxes, and the production limits set by OPEC. Though we don’t normally think about these measures when filling up the tank, it’s worth remembering that they put some serious underlying pressure on oil and gas markets, pushing prices far above what they would otherwise be.

An Awkward Victory

While most people are understandably annoyed with the high gas prices we’ve been experiencing, one has to wonder whether the climate change hawks welcome this change. After all, isn’t this what they wanted all along? Weren’t they pushing for a carbon tax to make gas more expensive?

Of course, the current high gas prices aren’t primarily being driven by a carbon tax, but the result is much the same. High prices are leading to less consumption. People are driving cars less and are increasingly turning to alternative modes of transportation, carpooling, or foregoing transportation when possible. If you believe fossil fuel consumption is destroying the planet, surely high fuel prices must be regarded as a victory.

The awkward part is that the climate alarmists, if they are at all consistent, almost have to celebrate the very prices that are pushing so many into economic hardship. I can just imagine a climate alarmist going to a gas station with a sign that says “gas prices still aren’t high enough.” It sounds ridiculous, but that seems to be the logical conclusion of what they believe. If you want a world with zero fossil fuel consumption, what better way to achieve that than by making fossil fuels prohibitively expensive?

So how are we supposed to get around without fossil fuels? According to some, we should all just buy electric vehicles (EVs). That’s a nice idea in theory, but as many have pointed out, it’s not exactly realistic for the foreseeable future.

"Just buy an electric car" is the modern day version of "Let them eat cake" — Opossum ♡ Ⓐ🏴 (@xadditupx) March 8, 2022

Nothing… And I mean NOTHING… Is more tone deaf than telling a single mother of two making $30k a year who is struggling with gas prices to go buy a $50-80k electric car that she has nowhere to charge. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) March 8, 2022

Understanding the Tipping Point

While the relatively high price of EVs certainly makes a point about privilege, it also highlights an important economic idea.

Consider this. In a free market, people naturally gravitate toward the cheapest option because it is, by definition, more economical. So the fact that people are still coming back to gas cars despite the high price of gas says something profound: gas-powered vehicles are, in many cases, still more economical than EVs. Thus, moving away from fossil fuel vehicles, at least under the current state of affairs, would be economically harmful. After all, if it was cheaper to switch to EVs (all else equal), people would have already done it by now out of pure self-interest.

Essentially, the cost of buying and driving an EV represents a tipping point. As long as gas is cheap enough, gas cars will be cheaper overall, and people will stick with them. However, if gas becomes really expensive, there will be a point where EVs become cheaper overall, at which point people will naturally switch over.

But there’s an important caveat.

Consumer decisions can only demonstrate economic superiority in a free market. If there are special taxes, regulations, or subsidies that create an uneven playing field, it’s quite possible that consumers will choose a relatively uneconomical option that they wouldn’t have chosen without the government interference. For example, if there are significant tax credits for EVs that aren’t available for gas cars, the effective price of EVs will be artificially lower, which means people will gravitate toward EVs even though those cars might be more expensive to create.

So, if you can convince people to buy your product in a free market, you can demonstrate that yours is the more economical option. But if, on the other hand, you feel the need to entice or even force people to use your alternative (with tax credits, regulations, bans, and such), that’s a good indication that your alternative is economically inferior.

But hey, at least EVs are helping to mitigate the effects of climate change, right? Well, not really. An abundance of evidence shows that transitioning to EVs makes only a marginal difference in reducing CO2 emissions. As economist Jonathan Lesser pointed out in a 2018 study, “although zero-emission vehicles will emit less CO2 than internal combustion vehicles, the projected reduction in CO2 emissions, below 1 percent of total forecast U.S. CO2 emissions, will have no measurable impact on climate and, hence, no economic value.”

Counting the Cost

Climate alarmists often say we don’t have to choose between the environment and the economy. Helping the environment would be good for the economy, they insist, even if the economic impacts of climate change weren’t a factor. That may be true in some cases, but a lot of the time it’s just wishful thinking.

The harsh truth is, sometimes we do have to choose. As long as the green alternatives are more expensive than what we currently use (all else equal), switching to them will be economically harmful. Again, if it was truly good for the economy we would already be doing it.

So if divesting from fossil fuels would be so harmful, why do so many people support it? A lot of the time, the problem is that the costs are ignored, or at least downplayed.

This is why, in his book The Moral Case for Fossil Fuels, Alex Epstein stresses the importance of being even-handed when discussing this topic. “Looking at the big picture requires looking at all the benefits and risks to human life of doing something and of not doing it,” Epstein writes. “To do otherwise is to be biased in a way that could be very dangerous to human life.”

This may sound unobjectionable, but it needs to be emphasized because there is a pervasive bias against fossil fuels in our culture. It’s easy to notice the downsides of using fossil fuels, but we often fail to appreciate the benefits we get from using them. The benefits are real, however, and they are significant. Indeed, the cheap, reliable energy provided by fossil fuels is the key to so much of our prosperity, from transportation to food to healthcare.

But just how significant are these benefits? Well, think about how much cheaper it is to drive gas-powered vehicles compared to EVs. That difference represents the savings that fossil fuels make possible.

It’s telling, really, that even despite sky-high gas prices, we still haven’t reached the point where EVs are clearly more economical. That says a lot about just how much we benefit from gas-powered vehicles, and about how much we stand to lose should we be forced to abandon them.



Patrick Carroll

Patrick Carroll has a degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of Waterloo and is an Editorial Fellow at the Foundation for Economic Education.

This article was originally published on FEE.org. Read the original article.

Big Pharma’s Five Major Minions that Everyone, Vaxxed or Unvaxxed, Must Oppose This is not an “anti-vaxxer” article, per se. It’s a call for everyone to wake up to the nefarious motives behind vaccine mandates, booster shots, and condemnation of freedom. The worst kept secret in world history SHOULD be that the unquenchable push for universal vaccinations against Covid-19 has little if anything to do with healthcare and everything to do with Big Pharma’s influence over the narrative. Unfortunately, that secret has stayed firmly hidden from the vast majority of people because of the five major minions working on behalf of Big Pharma. What’s even worse is the fact that Big Pharma’s greed is merely a smokescreen to hide an even darker secret. We’ll tackle that later. First, let’s look at the public-facing ringleaders behind the vaccine push, namely Big Pharma. But before we get into their five major minions, it’s important to understand one thing. This is NOT just an article that speaks to the unvaccinated. Even those who believe in the safety and effectiveness of the vaccines must be made aware of agenda that’s at play. Let’s start with some facts. The unvaccinated do NOT spread Covid-19 more rampantly than the vaccinated. Even Anthony Fauci acknowledged the viral load present in vaccinated people is just as high as in the unvaccinated. This fact alone should demolish the vaccine mandates as it demonstrates they have absolutely no effect on the spread of the disease. But wait! There’s definitely more. This unhinged push to vaccinate everyone defies science. Those with natural immunity may actually have their stronger defenses against Covid-19 hampered by the introduction of the injections which fool the body into creating less-effective antibodies. Moreover, the push to vaccinate young people is completely bonkers. The recovery rate for those under the age of 20 is astronomical. Children neither contract, spread, nor succumb to Covid-19 in a statistically meaningful way. What they DO succumb to more often than Covid-19 are the adverse reactions to the vaccines, particularly boys. All of this is known and accepted by the medical community, yet most Americans are still following the vaccinate-everybody script. It requires pure cognitive dissonance and an overabundant need for confirmation bias to make doctors and scientists willingly go along with the program. Yet, here we are and that should tell you something. Before I get to the five major minions of of Big Pharma, I must make the plea for help. Between cancel culture, lockdowns, and diminishing ad revenue, we need financial assistance in order to continue to spread the truth. We ask all who have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page or via PayPal. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to expand our reach so the truth can get to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. Who does Big Pharma control? It starts with the obvious people, the ones who most Americans believe are actually behind this push. Our governments at all levels as well as governments around the world are not working with Big Pharma. They are working for Big Pharma. Some are proactive as direct recipients of cash. Others may oppose Big Pharma in spirit but would never speak out because they know anyone who does has no future in DC. This may come as a shock to some, but it’s Big Pharma that drives the narrative and sets the agenda for the “experts” at the CDC, FDA, WHO, NIH, NIAID, and even non-medical government organizations. Most believe it’s the other way around. They think that Big Pharma is beholden to the FDA for approval, but that’s not exactly the case. They need approval for a majority of their projects, but when it comes to the important ones such as the Covid injections, Big Pharma is calling the shots. They have the right people in the right places to push their machinations forward. That’s not to say that everyone at the FDA is in on it. Big Pharma only needs a handful of friendlies planted in leadership in order to have their big wishes met. We have seen people quitting the FDA in recent weeks for this very reason. The same can be said about the other three- and five-letter agencies. Too many people in leadership have been bribed, bullied, or blackmailed into becoming occasional shills for the various Big Pharma corporations. Some have even been directly planted by Big Pharma. That’s the politics of healthcare and science that drives such things as Covid-19 “vaccines.” Read the rest of this story, but please be sure to donate first if you can.