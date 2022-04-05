The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has produced another 11,043 pages of Pfizer documents, one of them showing that the company had to hire an additional 2,400 employees to handle the onslaught of adverse reactions caused by its Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) “vaccine.”

Page 6 of FDA-CBER-2021-5683-0000059 clearly states: “Due to the large numbers of spontaneous adverse event reports received for the product, the MAH [marketing authorization holder] has prioritized the processing of serious cases, in order to meet expedited regulatory reporting timelines and ensure these reports are available for signal detection and evaluation activity.”

The document goes on to reveal that Pfizer did “multiple actions to help alleviate the large increase of adverse event reports.”

“This includes significant technology enhancements and process and workflow solutions, as well as increasing the number of data entry and case processing colleagues. To date, Pfizer has onboarded approximately 600 additional full-time employees (FTEs). More are joining each month with an expected total of more than 1,800 additional resources by the end of June 2021.”

Remember when Albert Bourla denied these adverse effects and said that people who talk about them are “criminals?”

Company CEO Albert Bourla, meanwhile, has condemned anyone who dares to speak up about these revelations.

Any person who even suggests that Pfizer’s Fauci Flu shot is dangerous should be designated as a “criminal,” Bourla insisted. According to him, saying anything “negative” about the injections constitutes “misinformation” – this being a common sociopathic trait.

The Pfizer document ends with nine full pages of reported adverse events – you know, the ones that Bourla does not want any “criminals” talking about. Many of them are autoimmune-related, which makes sense in the context of vaccination.

Thousands, if not millions, of people were punished for just saying no to these deadly injections. For the “crime” of refusing to have their immune systems damaged, the non-jabbed lost their jobs, were removed from school, and in some cases, became homeless simply for trying to protect themselves.

Many are calling this whole jab situation the greatest conspiracy of our lifetime, and it really looks like it. And the sad part is that it is still not over, as people continue to face the ultimatum of either obeying Big Pharma or sacrificing their freedoms.

“While everyone’s eyes have been on Ukraine, the World Health Organization (WHO) has quietly moved forward with a ‘pandemic treaty,’” warned Strange Sounds. “This law will supersede state law for any countries who sign into it. And Republicans joined with Democrats to pass the national digital vaccine registry.”

This registry, in case you missed hearing about it, will log every American’s vaccination status with the government, that way the authorities will know who to round up for disobedience at some later date.

So, while it might seem like COVID is mostly over at this point, do not be fooled. It is far from over. The plan is to birth a new global infrastructure out of the sham that will eventually force all human beings to either take whatever injections they are told or be punished.

“The Great Reset is in full swing!” Strange Sounds further warned. “Get ready!”

In the comment section, someone wrote that people should be reminded that the government has repeatedly stated that there are too many people on the planet.

“They also believe that you are one of those too many people,” this person added.

Another wrote that the government continues to “serve up ‘goolash’ and everyone thinks it’s just awesome when no one knows the long-term effects,” referring to the injections.

More of the latest news about Fauci Flu shot injections can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Sources include:

Image by Marco Verch Professional Photographer via Flickr, CC BY 2.0.

Big Pharma’s Five Major Minions that Everyone, Vaxxed or Unvaxxed, Must Oppose This is not an “anti-vaxxer” article, per se. It’s a call for everyone to wake up to the nefarious motives behind vaccine mandates, booster shots, and condemnation of freedom. The worst kept secret in world history SHOULD be that the unquenchable push for universal vaccinations against Covid-19 has little if anything to do with healthcare and everything to do with Big Pharma’s influence over the narrative. Unfortunately, that secret has stayed firmly hidden from the vast majority of people because of the five major minions working on behalf of Big Pharma. What’s even worse is the fact that Big Pharma’s greed is merely a smokescreen to hide an even darker secret. We’ll tackle that later. First, let’s look at the public-facing ringleaders behind the vaccine push, namely Big Pharma. But before we get into their five major minions, it’s important to understand one thing. This is NOT just an article that speaks to the unvaccinated. Even those who believe in the safety and effectiveness of the vaccines must be made aware of agenda that’s at play. Let’s start with some facts. The unvaccinated do NOT spread Covid-19 more rampantly than the vaccinated. Even Anthony Fauci acknowledged the viral load present in vaccinated people is just as high as in the unvaccinated. This fact alone should demolish the vaccine mandates as it demonstrates they have absolutely no effect on the spread of the disease. But wait! There’s definitely more. This unhinged push to vaccinate everyone defies science. Those with natural immunity may actually have their stronger defenses against Covid-19 hampered by the introduction of the injections which fool the body into creating less-effective antibodies. Moreover, the push to vaccinate young people is completely bonkers. The recovery rate for those under the age of 20 is astronomical. Children neither contract, spread, nor succumb to Covid-19 in a statistically meaningful way. What they DO succumb to more often than Covid-19 are the adverse reactions to the vaccines, particularly boys. All of this is known and accepted by the medical community, yet most Americans are still following the vaccinate-everybody script. It requires pure cognitive dissonance and an overabundant need for confirmation bias to make doctors and scientists willingly go along with the program. Yet, here we are and that should tell you something. Before I get to the five major minions of of Big Pharma, I must make the plea for help. Between cancel culture, lockdowns, and diminishing ad revenue, we need financial assistance in order to continue to spread the truth. We ask all who have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page or via PayPal. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to expand our reach so the truth can get to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. Who does Big Pharma control? It starts with the obvious people, the ones who most Americans believe are actually behind this push. Our governments at all levels as well as governments around the world are not working with Big Pharma. They are working for Big Pharma. Some are proactive as direct recipients of cash. Others may oppose Big Pharma in spirit but would never speak out because they know anyone who does has no future in DC. This may come as a shock to some, but it’s Big Pharma that drives the narrative and sets the agenda for the “experts” at the CDC, FDA, WHO, NIH, NIAID, and even non-medical government organizations. Most believe it’s the other way around. They think that Big Pharma is beholden to the FDA for approval, but that’s not exactly the case. They need approval for a majority of their projects, but when it comes to the important ones such as the Covid injections, Big Pharma is calling the shots. They have the right people in the right places to push their machinations forward. That’s not to say that everyone at the FDA is in on it. Big Pharma only needs a handful of friendlies planted in leadership in order to have their big wishes met. We have seen people quitting the FDA in recent weeks for this very reason. The same can be said about the other three- and five-letter agencies. Too many people in leadership have been bribed, bullied, or blackmailed into becoming occasional shills for the various Big Pharma corporations. Some have even been directly planted by Big Pharma. That’s the politics of healthcare and science that drives such things as Covid-19 “vaccines.” Read the rest of this story, but please be sure to donate first if you can.