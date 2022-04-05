For transparency, I absolutely love Substack. The email newsletter service is a breath of fresh air for someone who has been canceled by several email services. I never got banned for spamming or anything legitimately bad. I was banned because I talk about taboo topics like Covid “vaccines,” the racism of Critical Race Theory, the LGBTQIA+ supremacy agenda, and the massive, widespread voter fraud that stole the 2020 presidential election.

After seeing their “Now Hiring” Tweet by VP of Comms Lulu Cheng Meservey, I am even more pleased that I’ve chosen to make Substack my email home.

“Substack is hiring! If you’re a Twitter employee who’s considering resigning because you’re worried about Elon Musk pushing for less regulated speech… please do not come work here. “But for everybody else, we really are hiring! Join a talented, determined, passionate, motley team of all backgrounds and beliefs. We debate respectfully, execute maniacally, and live to serve writers and podcasters. Long live independent publishing.”

But for everybody else, we really are hiring! Join a talented, determined, passionate, motley team of all backgrounds and beliefs. We debate respectfully, execute maniacally, and live to serve writers and podcasters. Long live independent publishing. https://t.co/MThKmUNal6 — Lulu Cheng Meservey (@lulumeservey) April 5, 2022

Elon Musk’s purchase of 9.2% of Twitter and upcoming entry onto the board has prompted many Twitter employees to run away. They believe that the introduction of “hate speech” on Twitter is imminent with Musk in charge, so they’re seeking a safe space to work. Substack ain’t it.

Only the 2nd Amendment can be argued as more important to advancing liberty in the United States than our 1st Amendment rights of free speech. Companies like Substack must be the future as companies like Facebook and Twitter fade away.

