Tesla’s Elon Musk tweeted in support of free speech and questioned Twitter’s “adherence” to it. Musk asked his followers to vote “yes” or “no” in a poll that asked his users whether the platform supported free speech.
“Free speech is essential to a functioning democracy,” he tweeted . “Do you believe Twitter rigorously adheres to this principle?”
Over 1.5 million people had voted in the poll as of Friday evening. Approximately 70 percent of users voted “no” while only 30 percent voted “yes.”
Musk added that the tweet’s “consequences” would be “important.”
“The consequences of this poll will be important,” he said . “Please vote carefully.”
Musk criticized Twitter’s algorithm on Thursday.“I’m worried about de facto bias in ‘the Twitter algorithm’ having a major effect on public discourse,” he tweeted . “How do we know what’s really happening?”He also ran a poll about the platform’s algorithm.“Twitter algorithm should be open source,” Musk’s “yes” or “no” poll asked.Over 80 percent of users voted “yes.”Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey added his own thoughts.“The choice of which algorithm to use (or not) should be open to everyone,” Dorsey tweeted . Conservatives are under attack. Contact Twitter at (415) 222-9670 and demand that Big Tech be held to […]
Read the whole story at www.newsbusters.org
PLEASE Help Us Fight the Good Fight
Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses.
Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way.
We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page or via PayPal. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance.
Thank you, and God Bless!
JD Rucker
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker
Easy way to earn every month an extra amount of $15,000 just by doing very simple and easy work online. lvl Last month i have received $17593 from this work… HERE…… https://onlineworkweb01.blogspot.com/
I’m earning 85 dollars/h to complete some work on a home computer…~oy146~I not at all believed that it can be possible but my close friend earning $25k only within four weeks simply doing this top task as well as she has satisfied me to PAY…~oy146~Check further details by reaching this site
…>>>>>> http://bizprofit24.tk/