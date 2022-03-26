If there were ever a genuine philosopher in bad need of a salesperson, it would be Max Scheler. Like Rand he was an embattled person who failed to live up to the high ideals of his thought, and for nearly a century he has been relegated to a second-tier position within the philosophical cannon. At first blush, Scheler and Rand would seem to inhabit opposite ends […]

Professional philosophers usually get embarrassed when the name Ayn Rand comes up. Yes, she was a better writer than a thinker. Yes, she espoused political opinions which were unpopular in her time and have only become more so recently. None the less, as her “frenemy” Murray Rothbard commented, she was in some way better than a philosopher, she was a salesperson for philosophy, and many a novice who didn’t know Plato from a platypus first caught an enthusiasm for thinking by way of her novels and essays. Another difficulty with Rand was her resistance to classification or influence. Her disciples were obliged to believe that her system sprang out of her own mind without precedent, with the exception of the tolerably remote Aristotle, to whom she occasionally gave lip service.

Read the whole story at libertysentinel.org

New Conservative Network Seeks Crowdfunding Help

They say we have to go big or go home. We’re trying to go big and bring the patriotic truth the the nation, but we need help.

Readers may or may not realize that over the past year, we’ve been bringing more conservative news and opinion outlets under our wing. Don’t take our expansion as a sign of riches; all of the “acquisitions” have been through sweat and promises of greater things to come for all involved. As a result, we’ve been able to bring together several independent media sites under a unified vision of preventing America from succumbing to the progressive, “woke,” Neo-Marxist ideologies that are spreading like wildfire across America.

The slow and steady reopening of America is revealing there was a lot more economic hardship brought about from the Covd-19 lockdowns than most realize. While we continue to hope advertising dollars on the sites go up, it’s simply not enough to do things the right way. We are currently experiencing a gap between revenue and expenses that cannot be overcome by click-ads and MyPillow promos alone (promo code “NOQ” by the way).

To overcome our revenue gap and keep these sites running, our needs fluctuate between $3000-$7000 per month. In other words, we’re in the red and hemorrhaging.

The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring the truth to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going.

Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn