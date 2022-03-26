Riccardo Savi/Getty Images for Concordia Summit Recently-minted U.S. citizen Enes Kanter Freedom dubbed Pennsylvania senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz a “foreign agent” over his dual-citizenship with Turkey. “People in Pennsylvania needs to understand that [Dr. Oz] is a Foreign Agent and he works for Dictator [Erdogan]. Ask yourself, why would a Turkish citizen, who lives in Jersey and works in New York City would want to be the Senator from Pennsylvania. Come on People!!” Enes tweeted on Thursday. Enes Freedom, who was born in Switzerland but grew up in Turkey, became a U.S. citizen in 2021 after criticizing the NBA’s relationship with communist China. Oz ignited controversy last week when he said that he would possibly forgo security clearances as a United States Senator in order to maintain dual citizenship with Turkey to care for his ailing mother, who suffers from Alzheimer’s Disease. “I can love my country and love my mom,” he said, prompting sharp criticism from his opponent, Dave McCormick. In response to the mounting criticism, Oz said that his dual citizenship with Turkey had become a “distraction,” adding that he will be a committed U.S. citizen if sworn in. “My dual citizenship has become a distraction in this campaign,” he said. […]

