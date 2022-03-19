No, it’s not Lemon Heads.. it’s the burning hole in my pocket thanks to a Joe Biden presidency.. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/UpPvfHEjRv — Kyle Rittenhouse (@ThisIsKyleR) March 18, 2022

Kyle Rittenhouse released a short video in a tweet yesterday mocking Biden’s high gas prices and LeBron James as well. Kyle Rittenhouse was ridiculed by both Joe Biden and LeBron James after being arrested and charged with the deaths of two individuals in Wisconsin. Before the trial, Biden insinuated that young Kyle Rittenhouse was a white supremacist. There was absolutely no evidence for this at the time. Rittenhouse acted in self-defense when attacked by multiple individuals and was found guilty. Biden used this as a political tool in the lead-up to the 2020. WATCH: Kyle Rittenhouse’s Mother Joins Hannity For an Exclusive Interview – Says Biden And Others “Defamed” Her Son: “Joe Did it For The Votes” – (Video) TRENDING: Psaki Spars with New York Post Reporter Asking About Hunter’s Laptop From Hell and Biden Crime Family’s Deals with Russian Oligarchs (VIDEO) NBA star LeBron James made fun of Rittenhouse during his trial. At one point, young Rittenhouse broke down and started crying when describing the events that led to his arrest. James and others accused him of acting and not really crying. The Daily Caller reported that Rittenhouse responded to James’s tweet in a podcast after his trial. […]

