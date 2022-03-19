@elliezeiler Btw let’s not forget the real message and point of this… my heart goes out to all of the innocent victims of this war. If you can, please donate (link in bio❤️) ♬ You Got It – Vedo

Ellie Zeiler is a way popular TikTok influencer (that’s, like, totally a real thing) who took part in Jen Psaki’s official White House national security briefing with other TikTok influencers. The feeling from the White House is: since young people get their news from White House, the White House wanted to tell people what the news was. There are some who would call that propaganda. Others might call it misinformation, but it’s only misinformation when Joe Rogan interviews doctors. When Jen Psaki does it, it’s because MSNBC and CNN aren’t repeating what they are told good enough. Ellie used the opportunity to take a break from makeup to wade into vital social issues n’ stuff. She released a video repeating the White House talking points that Putin is to blame for gas prices and inflation. It was not received well by Americans who know that’s bullplop, and those Americans let Ellie know. So she released a second video about how mean everyone was being. “Misogyny is very much alive and well in the media. […] In the last couple of days, I’ve gotten thousands of grown men and women shaming me for my body, shaming me for my education, shaming […]

