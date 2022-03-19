Biden ignored the question. The White House feed then gets cut. The White House nonetheless released a readout of Biden’s call with Xi Jinping. President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. spoke today with President Xi Jinping of the People’s Republic of China (PRC). The conversation focused on Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. President Biden outlined the views of the United States and our Allies and partners on this crisis. President Biden detailed our efforts to prevent and then respond to the invasion, including by imposing costs on Russia. He described the implications and consequences if China provides material support to Russia as it conducts brutal attacks against Ukrainian cities and civilians. The President underscored his support for a diplomatic resolution to the crisis. The two leaders also agreed on the importance of maintaining open lines of communication, to manage the competition between our two countries. The President reiterated that U.S. policy on Taiwan has not changed, and emphasized […]

The White House feed was cut after President Biden ignored reporters confronting him with questions about his phone call with Chinese president Xi Jinping on Friday. Watch: “Mr. President — [crosstalk]” a reporter shouted out.

