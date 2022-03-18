Smollett didn’t go to jail because he’s black or gay. He got one more out because he is. No matter what leftists in the national media say, the Jussie Smollett saga has nothing to do with criminal justice and everything to do with “social justice,” contemporary America’s greatest plague . In the latest development of this exhausted story, an Illinois appellate court on Wednesday ruled that Smollett be released from his 150-day jail sentence that began last week, while his legal team appeals his conviction. That same day, Washington Post columnist Paul Butler, who is rumored to have a law degree, wrote that Smollett’s dinky lock-up time was the result of racists persecuting a black man. “I don’t believe Jussie Smollett but I recognize when a Black man gets railroaded through a justice system that is out to get him,” said Butler, who is also Black with a capital B. “A rich entitled actor is hardly the most sympathetic face of reform. Still, Smollett’s case demonstrates that when powerful elites decide they want a Black man locked up, nothing and nobody — not even the elected prosecutor — will stop them.” He proceeded to deliver a tortured logic on how punishing Smollett for lying […]

Read the whole story at thefederalist.com

