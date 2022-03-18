In the months leading up to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, President Joe Biden’s administration pulled covert Central Intelligence Agency personnel out of the country, including war-zone-hardened agency paramilitaries. The CIA operatives had been there since 2014, training Ukrainian forces in modern warfare tactics, a report from Yahoo News revealed . Although Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine 36 days ago, the Kremlin’s forces have so far been unable to capture the capital of Kyiv or crush the Ukrainian military. The most conservative U.S. estimates believe that more than 7,000 Russian troops have been killed in less than three weeks of fighting, and Ukraine’s military claims to have killed at least three Russian generals. According to half a dozen former intelligence officials who spoke to Yahoo News, the CIA’s training is what has helped Ukrainian forces stymie the Russian advance. After Russia’s illegal annexation of the Crimean peninsula in 2014, the U.S. military operated a publicly acknowledged training program for Ukrainian troops in the western part of the country, far from the front lines of a civil war with pro-Russian separatists in the east. But at the same time, the CIA reportedly developed a covert training program on the eastern front […]

Read the whole story at www.theblaze.com

New Conservative Network Seeks Crowdfunding Help They say we have to go big or go home. We’re trying to go big and bring the patriotic truth the the nation, but we need help. Readers may or may not realize that over the past year, we’ve been bringing more conservative news and opinion outlets under our wing. Don’t take our expansion as a sign of riches; all of the “acquisitions” have been through sweat and promises of greater things to come for all involved. As a result, we’ve been able to bring together several independent media sites under a unified vision of preventing America from succumbing to the progressive, “woke,” Neo-Marxist ideologies that are spreading like wildfire across America. The slow and steady reopening of America is revealing there was a lot more economic hardship brought about from the Covd-19 lockdowns than most realize. While we continue to hope advertising dollars on the sites go up, it’s simply not enough to do things the right way. We are currently experiencing a gap between revenue and expenses that cannot be overcome by click-ads and MyPillow promos alone (promo code “NOQ” by the way). To overcome our revenue gap and keep these sites running, our needs fluctuate between $3000-$7000 per month. In other words, we’re in the red and hemorrhaging. The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring the truth to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn