On March 9, the Georgia Special Committee on Election Integrity held a meeting led by Chairman Stan Gunter . Although the official Meeting Notice said the agenda was “TBD,” the purpose was to consider House Bill 1464 . The proposed legislation would require a tighter chain of custody protocols for ballots, expand the rights of poll watchers to see what they’re supposed to be watching and allow the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) to independently investigate election fraud. Surprising to most, as it stands now, the GBI does not have “original jurisdiction” on election fraud cases. Therefore, it does not have the authority to investigate based upon probable cause or complaint alone and must be invited by government officials to investigate election fraud. Like a hotel sign that says, “Under New Management – Clean Rooms,” what we expected was happening all along, was not, but now it could be. House Bill 1464 is also expected to address the regulation of private funds funneling to counties like the $350 Million from Facebook’s Mark Zuckerburg before the 2020 general election. We didn’t know at the time that the CTCL grants were being distributed to select counties in a highly targeted , partisan, and unregulated […]

Read the whole story at uncoverdc.com

