Moscow had warned against increasing Western arms supplies to Ukraine. According to Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, convoys with military armaments and arms deliveries would be regarded as military targets. The UK, Germany and the United States, have been dispatching thousands of anti-tank and anti-aircraft missiles to Kiev in a bid to foment a war.

Ryabkov said his country had “warned the US that pumping weapons from a number of countries it orchestrates isn’t just a dangerous move, it’s an action that makes those convoys legitimate targets”.

TOGETHER WE IMPROVE Between 2-6 August 2021, LANDCOM has deployed a three-strong team in the International Peacekeeping and Security Centre (Starychi, Ukraine 🇺🇦) to conduct an Operations Capability Concept (OCC). #WeAreNATO #StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/RnhcfQ0UqG — NATO Allied Land Command (@LANDCMD) August 6, 2021

The NATO military base near the Polish border was fired upon by Russian rockets, according to the Lviv regional military administration. According to initial estimates, eight rockets were fired. “The occupiers launched an airstrike on the International Center for Peacekeeping and Security,” the Ukrainian side confirmed. They announced 35 dead and 134 wounded as a result of the shelling.

The western Ukrainian city of Lemberg (Lviv) was also shaken by several explosions on Sunday morning. Several rockets are said to have hit the city. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, near Kiev, an air force base in Vasylkiv and the intelligence center of the Ukrainian armed forces in Brovary have also been razed to the ground.

On Saturday, Russia warned against increasing NATO’s presence in the Baltic States. “The build-up of NATO troops and infrastructure right on our borders, as well as plans for their continued deployment, are frankly a provocation and are leading to a significant increase in the confrontation in the Baltics,” Russian Foreign Ministry Director for European Affairs Sergey Belyayev told the press the agency Interfax.

Belyayev also warned against Sweden or Finland joining NATO. This would have “serious military and political consequences that would force us to reconsider the whole range of relations with these states and take retaliatory measures,” the diplomat said.

Russia turns up the heat

The fiercest fighting on Saturday raged in southern Ukraine in particular, but also in the east and on the outskirts of Kiev. In terms of military tactics, the Russian offensive is largely going according to plan, even if the Western media likes to portray it differently.

As fierce fighting continued, the deputy of the Ukrainian Azov battalion encircled in the Mariupol cauldron called for reinforcements from Kiev. His desperate message was relayed on Telegram.

Neo-Nazis from Azov asking for air support in Mariupol,

and counter-offensive for breaking siege pic.twitter.com/BACsIyw32o — ZOKA (@200_zoka) March 12, 2022

Soros is clearly at a loss to counter Russia’s resolve

The pressure that Russia has brought to bear on Ukraine, has prompted Western Deep State figures to multiply calls for augmenting the conflict. Unless Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping are “removed from power” they will “destroy our civilization”, lamented billionaire philanthropist George Soros in an op-ed published by Project Syndicate on Friday.

“The United States and the European Union are both sending defensive weapons to Ukraine, and there are efforts to buy Russian-made MIG fighters that Ukrainian pilots know how to fly. These could make all the difference,” he wrote. “We can only hope that Putin and Xi will be removed from power before they can destroy our civilization.” Poland however has already declined the offer.

According to Soros, Putin has “gone literally mad”. The Open Society Foundation chairman repeated farcical claims by British sources.

While no one has been puzzled by Putin’s reasons for trying to avert a human catastrophe for Russians in Donbass, the Mail Online portal cited British pharmacists worried about the Russian leader’s “Long Covid” affecting his reasoning. The non-existent affliction has been debunked as a hoax even by the mainstream.

Ignoring American voters

The Pentagon has deployed at least 12 000 troops to NATO member nations to aid in the Ukraine-Russia conflict, despite Americans overwhelmingly opposing US involvement.

US President Joe Biden is also reportedly gearing up to deploy US Border Patrol agents “to assist” those fleeing from Ukraine.

In addition to deploying troops, the Biden administration has showered Ukraine with aid, bringing “the total security assistance the United States has committed to Ukraine over the past year to more than $1 billion,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on February 26. And more aid has been allocated.

According to an Associated Press-NORC poll, only 26 percent of Americans believe their country should play a “major role” in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, while 72 percent said the US should have a “minor role” or “no role” at all. But Biden has simply ignored his voters.

I thought Ukraine wasn't in NATO. pic.twitter.com/8yL7G0KBG9 — Joost Broekers (@JoostBroekers) March 13, 2022

Article cross-posted from Free West Media.

