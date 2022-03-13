Should Donald Trump run for President again in 2024? In 2021, the Biden Administration resettled over 146,000 youths who illegally crossed the border all across the nation. John Binder noted that this number represents a “ foreign population more than twice the size of Portland, Maine and larger than Charleston, South Carolina.” The data was published by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) following Arizona Congressman Andy Biggs’ decision to ask about the Unaccompanied Alien Children (UACs) program. Under this program, thousands of young border crossers reach the U.S.-Mexico border, to then be resettled throughout American communities, all on the American taxpayers’ dime. From the period of January 20, 2021, to February 7, 2022, Binder observed that “the Biden administration has resettled 146,248 young border crossers with sponsors — nearly 20,000 of which HHS has lost track of.” In addition, Binder revealed the following shocking stat: While about 128,000 of those young border crossers have been resettled with either parents, siblings, cousins, aunts, or uncles, HHS officials said nearly 18,000 have been placed with sponsors that are unrelated to them or are distant relatives. Stephen Miller, who is the president of America First Legal and a one of the […]

Read the whole story at bigleaguepolitics.com

PLEASE Help Us Fight the Good Fight Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses. Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way. We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page or via PayPal. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. Thank you, and God Bless! JD Rucker