Neil Oliver has been a voice of sanity throughout the pandemic and now into the next phase of The Great Reset, Ukraine. In his latest monologue, his heartfelt and common sense words brought necessary perspective to the craziness around us.

According to The Conservative Treehouse:

Neil Oliver takes the opportunity of his weekend monologue to put the context of recent government events into a framework of history. Oliver eloquently reflects on our current condition, yet far too few people can see it.

As he looks from where he is, Oliver can see we are in a new world order kind of place. A place where government, big tech social discussion platforms, and the mindful authorities in charge of directing our focus, have decided in their unilateral magnanimity, to dust off the moral relativism tools, use the fine-tuning mechanism, and target our attention so that we hate the Russians.

Like most of us, Neil Oliver refuses to give the powers that be access to that place in his mind where he determines right from wrong. Instead, knowing how these same moral relativists have just used COVID to create harm, that has yet to be appropriately quantified, Oliver stands firm with the words of Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn and says, “f*** off.” But he says it in a nice way for television.

