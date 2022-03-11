Notice: This article may contain commentary that reflects the author’s opinion.
The former press secretary to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky did not hold back in a tweet revealing her low opinion of Vice President Kamala Harris.
“ It would be a tragedy if this woman won the presidency ,” Iuliia Mendel wrote on Twitter following Harris’ Thursday press conference alongside Polish President Andrzej Duda addressing the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine . Her tweet was subsequently deleted Harris had traveled to Poland on Wednesday to reinforce that the U.S. is standing firm with its NATO allies, as well as in a show of support for the alliance’s eastern flank amid the Russian aggression toward Ukraine.
Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 and has continued its assault on a number of Ukrainian cities, slowly working its way towards Kyiv, the capital city, and across the southern and eastern regions of the country.
Mendel’s tweet was directed at a video posted by another user showing Harris awkwardly laughing following a question from a reporter about Ukrainian refugees. In the video, Polish President Andrzej Duda and Harris were participating in a joint press conference in Warsaw.
Kamala appeared confused about who would answer the reporter’s question, […]
Read the whole story at trendingpolitics.com
