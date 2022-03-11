This is very exciting news. As you know, after 5 long years of being banned from the major outlets, Hating Breitbart is back! We’re re-launching the film starting tomorrow, Friday, March 11th, in honor of the 10 year anniversary of Andrew’s passing.
Speaking to the Gateway Pundit, Andrew Marcus, Filmmaker and Producer of Hating Breitbart said, “I want the film to be seen by as many people as possible, so I’m giving it away free for the next two weeks in the hope that it will inspire a new generation of people to get in the fight.”
FILM TO STREAM FREE FOR A LIMITED TIME BEGINNING MARCH 11TH, MARKING 10TH ANNIVERSARY OF ANDREW BREITBART’S TRAGIC DEATH IN 2012.
Below is the press release and links to additional media:
