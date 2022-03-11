Saudi Arabia reportedly has refused to take a phone call from President Joe Biden. The White House denies the story, but it fits. The countries have been at loggerheads since Biden took office.

Foolishly, Biden went out of his way early in his presidency to gratuitously insult Mohammed Bin Salman, de facto ruler of Saudi Arabia; among his offensive moves was to tell Saudi officials that he would not speak with MBS, as he is called, but would only deal with his aging father.

That dovetailed with the U.S. abandoning our support for the Saudis in the war in Yemen and Biden releasing an intelligence report implicating MBS in the murder of Jamal Khasoggi.

Biden was on his high horse, smashing anything and everything that his predecessor had accomplished, including his strong strategic relationship with Saudi Arabia.

Now, Biden is reduced to begging Saudi-led OPEC for more oil, a request made several times in the past year that, not surprisingly, has gone unanswered.Saudi Arabia is the world’s largest oil producer and the only nation that has significant shut-in production. They have long acted as “swing producer,” […]