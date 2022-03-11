Saudi Arabia reportedly has refused to take a phone call from President Joe Biden. The White House denies the story, but it fits. The countries have been at loggerheads since Biden took office.
Click here to sign up for Todd’s daily newsletter – your exclusive source for conservative news!
Foolishly, Biden went out of his way early in his presidency to gratuitously insult Mohammed Bin Salman, de facto ruler of Saudi Arabia; among his offensive moves was to tell Saudi officials that he would not speak with MBS, as he is called, but would only deal with his aging father.
That dovetailed with the U.S. abandoning our support for the Saudis in the war in Yemen and Biden releasing an intelligence report implicating MBS in the murder of Jamal Khasoggi.
Biden was on his high horse, smashing anything and everything that his predecessor had accomplished, including his strong strategic relationship with Saudi Arabia.
Now, Biden is reduced to begging Saudi-led OPEC for more oil, a request made several times in the past year that, not surprisingly, has gone unanswered.Saudi Arabia is the world’s largest oil producer and the only nation that has significant shut-in production. They have long acted as “swing producer,” […]
Read the whole story at www.toddstarnes.com
PLEASE Help Us Fight the Good Fight
Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses.
Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way.
We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page or via PayPal. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance.
Thank you, and God Bless!
JD Rucker
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker