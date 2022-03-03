Everything Biden said about COVID vaccines was nonsense.

These are the points he made “First, stay protected with vaccines and treatments. We know how incredibly effective vaccines are. If you’re vaccinated and boosted you have the highest degree of protection. …We will never give up on vaccinating more Americans. Now, I know parents with kids under 5 are eager to see a vaccine authorized for their children. … If necessary, we’ll be able to deploy new vaccines within 100 days instead of many more months or years. … And with 75% of adult Americans fully vaccinated and hospitalizations down by 77%, most Americans can remove their masks, return to work, stay in the classroom, and move forward safely.”

Actual data contradicts what Biden said. If COVID vaccines were really effective, then how can the nearly one million COVID deaths be explained with 75% percent of adults vaccinated? The US COVID death rate is incredibly high compared to other nations. Biden failed to acknowledge the many hundreds of thousands of Americans who have died or suffered serious illness from the COVID vaccines, not the infection. No one who follows actual medical science and looks at benefits and risks of vaccination would seriously question whether they or their children should get the shot.

The public needs to know about a CDC database that has not received media attention. Here is the story. The less visible and accessible data are in the CDC Case Surveillance File. Here are the main key data through the first week in February that sheds better light on the full and real extent of the pandemic.

Whereas the total deaths being reported in the press has been nearly 950,000, the CSF figure is almost 785,500. How is this explained? One possible explanation is that the CSF data are for accurately diagnosed cases and deaths definitely attributable to COVID. Perhaps the higher figure is linked to deaths with but not from COVID.

Of that total number of deaths, 425,726 happened in hospitals, and 79,988 in ICUs. CSF indicates a total of 2,087,643 hospitalizations. That means that about 20% of hospitalized patients died.

This is a very high death rate and supports the fear among many people that being admitted into a hospital is a likely death outcome. This high COVID death rate is higher than for most stroke victims in most hospitals, about 15%. This is also the figure for heart attack victims in the best hospitals.

That high level of death suggests hospital protocols are not very effective. But the medical establishment has refused to seriously reexamine how late state COVID disease is managed. In particular, those who believe in the efficacy of ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine would be in favor of using those generics for hospitalized COVID patients to save lives. And there is solid clinical evidence that both generics have been effective for seriously ill hospitalized COVID patients.

The current case number reported in the press is nearly 80 million, compared to about 61.3 million in the CSF. Why are there nearly 20 million fewer cases in the CSF data? Are the higher numbers for cases and deaths being over-reported and featured in the press in an attempt to maintain public fear so that people are motivated to get the jab? That seems likely.

Also note that CDC just announced that nearly 150 million Americans whose blood was tested for antibodies against the COVID virus were infected at some point. That huge number means that nearly half the population had obtained natural immunity that many medical research studies have shown more effective, safer and longer lasting than vaccine immunity.

Interestingly, that blood testing was done on samples collected by commercial laboratories doing testing for other reasons. That means the privacy of millions of Americans was violated. Individuals would benefit from knowing whether they had achieved natural immunity. That information could have caused them to reject COVID vaccines.

Dr. Joel S. Hirschhorn, author of Pandemic Blunder and many articles and podcasts on the pandemic, worked on health issues for decades, and his Pandemic Blunder Newsletter is on Substack. As a full professor at the University of Wisconsin, Madison, he directed a medical research program between the colleges of engineering and medicine. As a senior official at the Congressional Office of Technology Assessment and the National Governors Association, he directed major studies on health-related subjects; he testified at over 50 US Senate and House hearings and authored hundreds of articles and op-ed articles in major newspapers. He has served as an executive volunteer at a major hospital for more than 10 years. He is a member of the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons, and America’s Frontline Doctors.

