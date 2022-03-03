Florida Governor Ron DeSantis took heat from leftists across the country because he called on teens at a photo-op to take off their face masks. He has been called a bully from Democrat governors, lawmakers, and media personalities.

In response, DeSantis went on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News show and laid out the facts.

“They talk about, ‘Oh, by letting someone have a choice to take off their mask and welcoming that choice’ — that that’s somehow bullying,” he said. “Bullying is locking kids out of school, which they did. Bullying is forcing kids to wear masks for eight hours a day, which they did for two years, and are only stopping now because the politics changed.”

DESANTIS RESPONDS: "Bullying is locking kids out of school…Bullying is forcing kids to wear masks for 8 hours a day, which they did for 2 years and are only stopping now because the polling has changed. Bullying is kicking people out of work because of vaccine mandates." pic.twitter.com/Vf8p4YKCYQ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 4, 2022

Leftists often project their own failings. This is an example. For two years, a majority of leftist lawmakers forced these children to wear face masks, indoctrinating into a new normal of pointless authoritarianism. As DeSantis noted, they were being bullies.

Here’s the video that has leftists so outraged:

