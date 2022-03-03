The fact that George Soros can live freely in any democratic society including in the United States after purposefully working to undermine and destroy those democracies should tell you how much wealth and influence he really has.

With that said, it should also come as no surprise that among his many ‘accomplishments’ was playing a major role in financing the overthrow of Ukraine’s government in 2014 and the installment of its current leader, a former comedic actor named Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who is now trying to lead his country through a Russian invasion.

As noted by Bill Kloss’ law blog:

George Soros acknowledged in an interview with CNN that he actively contributed to the overthrow of former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych in 2014. “I created a foundation in Ukraine before it became independent from Russia. The foundation has functioned since then and has played an important role in current events,” explains the financier who established the International Renaissance Foundation, in Ukraine, as part of the Open Society Foundations, in April 1990.

The foundation, put in Ukraine by the granddad of the New World Order globalist movement to allegedly assist in the country’s transition to a democratic, free-market society actually became more like a parallel government, Kloss noted. The foundation immediately began several projects in different parts of the country that did not really provide any benefit to the government or the people. Ultimately, the foundation helped usher in Zelenskyy (May 2019), “a comedian/clown” who got rich doing a Ukrainian political satire comedy TV series, though he was secretly financed by Soros friend and Ukrainian oligarch Igor Kolomoisky.

His name was included in revelations regarding the investigation into the Pandora Papers, which was the world’s biggest journalism collaboration in history, involving some 600 journalists in a probe that “unmasked the hidden owners of offshore companies, secret bank accounts, private jets, yachts, mansions, and precious artworks of a bunch of influential people from the New World Order elite,” Kloss noted.

Exposed were more than 100 of the world’s billionaires linked to 29,000 offshore accounts, as well as 30 current and former leaders, and 300 public officials in the first leaks that came in October 2021. The findings caused many governments to launch their own investigations into financial activities exposed by the Pandora Papers investigation.

As Russian forces overrun Ukraine, Soros popped off a statement in support of the regime he created.

“I have witnessed Ukraine transform from a collapsing part of the Soviet Union to a liberal democracy and an open society. It has faced countless acts of Russian aggression, but has persisted. Brave Ukrainians are now on the frontline and risking their lives in an onslaught that reminds me of the siege of Budapest in 1944 and the siege of Sarajevo in 1993,” he said.

“It is important that both the transatlantic alliance (the United States, Canada, the European Union, and the United Kingdom) but also other nations do whatever is in their power to support Ukraine in its time of existential threat. Putin’s actions are a direct attack on the sovereignty of all States that were once in the Soviet Union, and beyond,” he continued.

“Russia is in clear violation of the United Nations charter and should be held accountable. Allowing Putin to succeed on his quest will send a message across the world that nations can simply be created or dissolved by brute force. We must stand with Ukraine, as they stand for us,” he added.

While Soros talks of openness and “liberal democracy,” in fact, the Ukraine he helped create was designated as “the most corrupt nation in Europe” by The Guardian in 2015, and not much changed in the ensuing years (recall, Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, and his corrupt dealings in Ukraine).

Soros is not a builder of democracies; he is a destroyer of them, as evidenced by Ukraine. When his time passes on earth, that will be a good day for liberty.

Sources include:

