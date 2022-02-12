On Friday, a large group of students at Stevenson High School in the Chicago suburb of Lincolnshire staged a walkout over the school’s mask mandates after a judge ruled against the state’s school mask mandates earlier late last week.

Video of the walkout, taken by writer Marie Oakes of Westphalian News shows the unmasked high school students walking out of the building, greeted by a large group of supporters outside wielding signs. On Friday, Sangamon County Circuit Judge Raylene Grischow granted a request from downstate attorney Tom DeVore to temporarily halt the state requirements for masking and quarantining in schools. The judge found the measures to be beyond the governor’s authority, according to the Chicago Tribune .

“This court acknowledges the tragic toll the COVID-19 pandemic has taken, not only on this State, but throughout the nation and globe,” Grischow wrote in the decision. “Nonetheless, it is the duty of the Courts to preserve the rule of law and ensure that all branches of government act within the boundaries of the authority granted under the Constitution.”

Since then, numerous schools have dropped their mask mandates, switching to a mask optional approach. Hinsdale D86 was not one of these districts.

“We are walking out […]