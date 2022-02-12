The Covid booster mRNA vaccine effectiveness wanes after 4 months according to a new study released by the CDC on Friday. The CDC however claimed the booster shot provided strong protection against Omicron. “During the Omicron-predominant period, VE against COVID-19–associated ED/UC visits and hospitalizations was 87% and 91%, respectively, during the 2 months after a third dose and decreased to 66% and 78% by the fourth month after a third dose. Protection against hospitalizations exceeded that against ED/UC visits.” the CDC said. CNBC reported : TRENDING: Developing: Justin Trudeau Warns Freedom Truckers from Hidden Bunker that Crackdown Is Coming after Late Night Meeting An early look at the performance of Covid-19 booster shots during the recent omicron wave in the U.S. showed a decline in effectiveness against severe cases, though the shots still offered strong protection. The report, published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday, is considered an early and limited look at the durability of booster protection during the omicron surge that exploded in December and January but has been fading in recent weeks. The researchers looked at patient visits to hospitals and urgent care centers in 10 states. They estimated how well the booster prevented Covid-related […]

