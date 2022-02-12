California workers would be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 under new legislation introduced Friday by Democratic lawmakers.

Assembly Bill 1993 , introduced by Assemblywoman Buffy Wicks, D-Oakland, would require employees and independent contractors to show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 unless the employee obtains an exemption for a medical reason, disability or “sincerely held religious belief.” Those who received an exemption would be required to be regularly tested.

Employers would be required to confirm to the state that all employers and contractors are fully vaccinated by Jan. 1, 2023, or face a penalty of an “unspecified amount.”

The bill comes as the latest effort by legislators to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the workplace and increase vaccination rates among eligible populations. During a news conference Friday, Wicks said that while combatting the pandemic has posed a challenge over the last two years, one thing has become clear – “vaccines keep us safe.”

“Fundamentally, this bill is about workplace safety,” Wicks said. “Workers deserve to be safe. It’s the most important thing that they feel protected and valued in their workplace. They deserve to know that their employer is taking all possible measures to protect them.”

The vaccine mandate for workplaces […]