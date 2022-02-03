A State University of New York professor who said it wasn’t “obvious” why pedophilia was wrong has repeatedly lectured at institutions affiliated with the United States Military, including West Point and the Air Force Academy, the National Pulse can reveal. Professor Stephen Kershnar – who teaches libertarian philosophy and applied ethics at State University of New York (SUNY) Fredonia – was filmed questioning whether pedophilia was in fact unethical. “Imagine that an adult male wants to have sex with a 12-year-old girl. Imagine that she’s a willing participant,” Kershnar began. “A very standard, very widely held view is that there’s something deeply wrong about this — and it’s wrong independent of it being criminalized. It’s not obvious to me that it’s in fact wrong. I think this is a mistake,” added the professor . He also said, “the notion that it’s wrong… even with a one-year-old, it’s not quite obvious to me.” He noted, on video , that in “at least one culture,” there are reports of grandmothers “fellating their baby boys to calm them down when they’re colicky. I don’t know if it’s true… if this were to be true… it’s hard to see what would be wrong with it.” The […]

