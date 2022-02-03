Of the seven House Republicans who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump and are seeking re-election to the chamber (at least for now) come November, all of them are posting higher fundraising numbers than their primary opponents. Several of the ten who voted to impeach the Republican party leaded have bowed out of this year’s election cycle, but for those still in the race, their campaign war chests are now overflowing. One of the politicians in the latter category is Rep. Liz Cheney (Wyoming), who, despite placing herself right at the center of Trump’s dartboard, begins 2022 with $5 million cash on hand in her bid for reelection. Cheney’s opponent, the Trump-backed Harriet Hageman, has pulled in $1 million since announcing her bid five months ago, but has not even one-tenth of the amount of cash on hand as Cheney. Last month, tech billionaire Peter Thiel hosted an exclusive fundraiser for the Hageman campaign, attended by, among others, Donald Trump Jr. – fundraising figures from that evening have yet to be reported. Trump recently endorsed state Rep. Russell Fry in his race against incumbent Tom Rice. Fry received blessings from Trump over conservative media personality Graham Allen, who has performed as […]

Read the whole story at justthenews.com

