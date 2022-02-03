The U.S. Army on Wednesday announced plans to discharge unvaccinated soldiers who do not have an “approved or pending” COVID vaccine exemption request. The vaccine mandate applies to regular soldiers, active-duty reserves, and cadets. U.S. Army begins to discharge soldiers who refuse COVID-19 vaccination https://t.co/RWMQu4kgUA — NPR Health News (@NPRHealth) February 2, 2022 Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth — “shockingly” a Biden appointee — issued a directive instructing commanders to “initiate involuntary administrative separation proceedings against any Soldier who has refused the COVID-19 vaccination order and does not have an approved or pending exemption request.” Should President Biden allow illegal immigrants to receive Social Security benefits? Would you vote for Trump again in 2024? (FREE gift for all who answer) While service members may be issued a General or an Honorable discharge for refusing the vaccine, they will not be eligible for “involuntary separation pay” and may be subjected “to recoupment of any unearned special or incentive pays.” “Recoupment of any unearned of incentive pays”? Based on what legitimate criteria? Punishment? Spite? And for how far back? This is Democrat heavy-handedness at its best, folks. Blatantly so. Unvaccinated service members must now comply with COVID testing requirements or […]

Read the whole story at beckernews.com

PLEASE Help Us Fight the Good Fight Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses. Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way. We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page or via PayPal. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. Thank you, and God Bless! JD Rucker