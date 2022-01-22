The NFL has been one of the most idiotic corporations in America with the way they’ve handled Covid-19 and vaccines. They did everything in their power through the regular season to demonize and pressure all players to get jabbed by segregating the league and creating different rules based on their medical choices.

It backfired spectacularly throughout the season, culminating in the weeks when Omicron started hitting teams with dozens of positive tests from “rare” breakthrough cases, demonstrating the complete inefficacy of the injections. They’ve been scrambling to change rules, reschedule games, and salvage some of their credibility ever since, but it really hasn’t worked. At this point, all they can do in the middle of the playoffs is hope nobody, vaxxed or unvaxxed, tests positive for Covid-19.

To that end, they’ve eliminated the distinction between the two for the remainder of the season. According to NBC Sports:

The NFL is eliminating the distinction between vaccinated and unvaccinated players for the remainder of the postseason, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

In a memo to the eight remaining playoff teams, the league announced it is doing away with required daily COVID-19 testing for unvaccinated players. Only about a dozen unvaccinated players on the playoff teams have not tested positive for the virus, according to Pelissero, so those are the only players affected by the change to testing cadence.

Those unvaccinated players now join vaccinated players in testing for COVID-19 only if experiencing symptoms or are included in random testing.

Previously, unvaccinated players who tested positive for the virus were given a 90-day test “holiday” before resuming daily testing. Under the previous rules, Aaron Rodgers, an unvaccinated player who tested positive for COVID-19 in November, would have had to resume daily testing two days after the NFC Championship Game if the Packers qualified for the Super Bowl. Now, he won’t.

They started the season trying to be the beacon of Covid compliance. By the end of the season, they looked like fools for policies that protected nobody but put a bright spotlight on their idiocy.

