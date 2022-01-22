Belgium has stopped the administration of Moderna’s Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine to Belgians 30 years old and below. The European nation cited cardiac inflammation risk as the reason for dropping the mRNA vaccine.

According to a Brussels Times report, Belgium stopped using Moderna’s mRNA COVID-19 vaccine as a primary shot for those younger than 31 years in December 2021. The country instead recommended the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for initial vaccination despite also being linked to cardiac inflammation.

Following the advice of the country’s Superior Health Council, Moderna vaccines were reallocated for booster doses. Half the standard dose would be injected to Belgians between 18 and 30 years old. Joris Moonens, spokesman for the country’s care and health agency, said the Moderna vaccine “will be used for the rest of the booster vaccination campaign unless the scientific insights into its use change.”

Gudrun Briat, spokeswoman for Belgium’s vaccination task force, said the move was based on research showing a higher risk of cardiac inflammation. She told Brussels Times: “The decision for the basic vaccination of 18- to 30-year-olds is based on international knowledge of possible side effects. We took this decision as a precaution.” (Related: Risk of heart inflammation is higher from Moderna vaccine than from COVID-19 among people under 40.)

Briat cited international data on the Moderna vaccine’s side effects as factors for the decision. One study in Denmark showed a higher risk of myocarditis – inflammation of the heart muscle – in young men following injection with either the first or second Moderna dose compared to the Pfizer vaccine. “If there is an alternative vaccine available, it makes more sense not to take any risks,” the spokeswoman added.

Belgium’s decision to stop offering the Moderna vaccine for those under 30 followed several Nordic countries halting the vaccine over cardiac inflammation concerns. FOX 19 reported back in October 2021 that Sweden, Denmark and Norway issued warnings about the mRNA shot. Stockholm and Copenhagen suspended its use on individuals below 30 years old, while Oslo urged younger people to get the Pfizer vaccine instead.

Japan also warns of cardiac risks linked to Moderna shot

Aside from European countries, Japan also raised red flags over the use of the Moderna vaccine due to the cardiac inflammation concerns. The country’s Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (MHLW) announced the “raised alertness” through a press release published by the Kyodo News Agency.

The Dec. 3, 2021 press release said the ministry “decided to raise alertness to ‘serious side reactions’” about the cardiac risk from the normal warnings. It has also required doctors to “report symptoms of myocarditis and pericarditis reported more frequently in young men” following vaccination with both the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines. (Related: Japan Health Ministry issues HEART WARNING for Pfizer and Moderna covid vaccines.)

An article by government-owned public broadcaster NHK acknowledged the issue, adding that instances of cardiac inflammation occurred at a higher rate in males 12 to 29 years old. Because of this, the MHLW allowed individuals in the cohort to choose either Pfizer or Moderna for their first or second shot.

“The situation has prompted [the MHLW] to provide information that allows men in the target group to make an informed choice between the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine for their first or second shot. Health officials debated whether they should recommend the Pfizer vaccine for all young men. But with some heart inflammation cases also linked to Pfizer, they decided to provide information that allows men in the target group to choose for themselves.”

According to the NHK piece, Japanese men aged 12 to 29 who got the Moderna shot as their first can switch to Pfizer for their second vaccine dose. However, an interval of more than 27 days is needed before the second Pfizer dose can be injected.

Watch this video of Dr. Peter McCullough explaining why cardiac inflammation from vaccines is much more serious than the one caused by COVID-19.

This video is from the Take down CCP channel on Brighteon.com. VaccineDamage.news has more about the cardiac inflammation risks linked to the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

Sources include:

One Sick Day Proves We Need More Voices in Truthful Media On October 19, I was sick. It crossed my mind that I had finally gotten the ‘rona, but my wife’s cream of chicken soup and a few extra hours of sleep into mid-afternoon had be back up and running after a sleepless night before. When I finally stumbled over to my computer in the evening, I was met with a deluge of concern from readers. They asked what had happened as only one article had been posted that day. Generally, we post between 10-20 daily between all of the sites, not included curated and aggregated content. Seeing that we’d only posted my super-early morning article before taking the rest of the day off had readers assuming the worst. We have a wonderful and talented group of writers who volunteer their time for the sites and their readers. Sharing their amazing perspectives has always been a blessing to us because we cannot afford to hire anyone at this time. But having great writers is meaningless if we don’t have great editors, or at least one additional. My wife helps me read and edit stories from time to time, but I’m a one-man show when it comes to getting the stories posted. Whenever I highlight our desperate need for donations, I note that we do not receive money from Google ads even though most in conservative media are beholden. I often ambiguously note that the money donated will help us grow. Today, I’m highlighting a specific need. We must get an editor to help take some of the load and to expand on our mission of spreading the truth to the world. One sick day proved that. The great news is that there is no shortage of people who CAN help. I am emailed variations of resumes every week by people who are much smarter than I am. As much as I’d love to hire some of them, we simply cannot. That takes money and as blessed as we’ve been to receive donations and collect ad money (though not from Google or Facebook), we have still fallen short. Those who have the means, PLEASE consider donating. We have the standard Giving Fuel option and people can donate through PayPal. We are also diving into what we believe is extremely disruptive technology at LetsGo.finance, the world’s first major donation portal for crypto. I’ll be talking a lot more about them in the near future. Those who prefer Bitcoin can send to my address here: 3A1ELVhGgrwrypwTJhPwnaTVGmuqyQrMB8 We can get the voices out there and we’re willing to shine a spotlight on new talent. We just need the resources to make it happen. If you can help, we would be extremely grateful. Thank you and God bless! JD Rucker