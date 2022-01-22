HBO’s Bill Maher has been one of the few leftist voices to come out against Pandemic Panic Theater. But those who say he’s brave for doing so may not realize he has an ironclad contract and an avid fan base that is not entirely leftist. Many Libertarians and centrists also follow him. As TV personalities go, he can say pretty much anything he wants because he’s as close to “uncancellable” as possible.

Independent journalist Bari Weiss can be canceled. In fact, her primary medium after leaving the NY Times is on Substack, which means that those who pay for her newsletter can literally cancel her. That’s why what she said on Maher’s show took real courage, as I noted on Twitter:

I know it's overused to say someone's actions "took courage" when they really didn't, but for @bariweiss to come out against the #PandemicOfBureaucracy knowing her fan base fully embraces Pandemic Panic Theater was legit courageous. https://t.co/XK6CWbpRnW — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) January 22, 2022

According to The Daily Mail:

Journalist and author Bari Weiss blasted school closures and restrictions brought on during the pandemic as a ‘catastrophic moral crime’ and said that life must return to normal. Speaking on Real Time with Bill Maher on Friday night, the Substack journalist declared that she is ‘done with covid!’

‘We were told you get the vaccine, you get the vaccine and you get back to normal. And we haven’t gotten back to normal. And it’s ridiculous at this point,’ Weiss began on the HBO show.

‘I know that so many of my liberal and progressive friends are with me on this and they do not want to say it out loud because they are scared to be called anti-vaxxed or to be called science deniers or to be smeared as a Trumper,’ Weiss explained.

There are hundreds of issues with which I completely disagree with “woke” leftists like Weiss, but on this issue we have common ground. I’ve always said that those of us who oppose vaccine mandates, face mask requirements, and Covid restrictions will need as many on our side as possible if we have any real chance of ending medical tyranny. If more leftists can follow Maher’s and Weiss’ lead, perhaps the reinforcements we seek will come from the least likely source: Progressives who are waking up.

